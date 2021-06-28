Palatin Announces New Additions to Its Senior Leadership Team

CRANBURY, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. ("Palatin") (NYSE American: PTN) a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor system, today announced the strengthening of its senior leadership team with three key executive management appointments: Michael B. Raizman, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer; James E. Hattersley as Senior Vice President of Business Development; and, J. Don Wang, Ph.D. as Vice President of Product Development.

"We are proud that we continue to attract the best and brightest minds who share our passion and approach to bringing impactful treatments to patients," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin. "We are at a critical stage in the advancement of our inflammatory and autoimmune programs, and we believe Dr. Raizman, Mr. Hattersley, and Dr. Wang will significantly aid the Company in responding to the evolving challenges in the market with agility, expertise and determination."

Michael B. Raizman, M.D., Palatin's newly appointed Chief Medical Officer will report directly to Dr. Spana. Dr. Raizman will provide leadership and direction across the entire product pipeline, including clinical validation, medical and regulatory affairs, and overall clinical, medical, and regulatory activities. In addition to joining Palatin, Dr. Raizman is a physician with Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston and a Diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology, with a specialized knowledge and expertise in the field of ophthalmology, including development and clinical evaluation of candidate pharmaceutical products for ocular diseases. Dr. Raizman received his medical training at Harvard Medical School and the University of Michigan. He completed two fellowships at the Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary, followed by three years of research at Harvard Medical School, funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Raizman served on the full-time faculty at Harvard Medical School from 1988-1991. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. He has served as an examiner for doctors seeking certification by the American Board of Ophthalmology. Dr. Raizman is an Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Tufts University School of Medicine, where he has directed the Corneal Fellowship Program since 1992. He is on the medical staff of the Massachusetts General Hospital, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, and Tufts Medical Center.

James E. Hattersley, Palatin's newly appointed Senior Vice President, Business Development, has more than 25 years of experience in product acquisitions, corporate alliances and business and corporate development. Mr. Hattersley will be responsible for all business development strategies for Palatin's programs. Prior to joining Palatin, Mr. Hattersley was Senior Vice President for Mission Pharmacal Company where he was a member of the executive leadership team responsible for reshaping the company. During his tenure in industry, Mr. Hattersley identified and executed term sheets for divesting business unit and pharma product assets; sourced commercial distribution; co-promoted opportunities for ophthalmic product additions to sales; and, established alliance management and increased focus on diligence processes for new product opportunities. Mr. Hattersley received his M.S. in Biochemistry and B.A. in Neurobiology from the University of California, Santa Cruz. He is a member of the Board of Directors for Temple Therapeutics BV.

J. Don Wang, Ph.D., Palatin's newly appointed Vice President of Product Development, has more than 25 years of experience in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry conducting research in materials, formulations, packaging, and manufacturing. Dr. Wang will be responsible for leading all CMC activities including analytical and drug substance. Prior to joining Palatin, Dr. Wang was Head of R&D for American Regent Inc. where he led the corporate R&D department for injectable product research and development serving all three internal manufacturing sites throughout the company. Dr. Wang oversaw teams for formulation, analytical and process development and directed external R&D collaborations and projects as well. Dr. Wang received his Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from Northwestern University, his M.S. in Chemistry from California State University-Northridge and his B.S. in Chemistry from Shaanxi Normal University, Xi'an, China.

