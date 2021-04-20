Palatin Announces Two Presentations at the 2021 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

CRANBURY, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor system, today announced two presentations of the Company's melanocortin platform, including PL9643 in dry eye disease, at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting, being held virtually May 1-7, 2021.

The presentations highlight the positive clinical data from the Phase 2 clinical study in dry eye disease patients, and the possible utility of melanocortins in the treatment of inflammation and, specifically, ocular inflammation.

"Palatin is excited to present two examples of the significant utility of melanocortins in the treatment for inflammatory conditions. The eye, as well as the gut and kidney, offer a unique environment where melanocortin agonism promotes resolution of inflammation," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and CEO of Palatin. "ARVO is the premier global eye and vision forum. We are pleased to showcase Palatin's expertise with melanocortin peptides and how they may provide a safe, well-tolerated, and effective treatment path for inflammatory conditions in the eye."

The presentation details:

Date: May 1, 2021 Time: 3:15 pm to 4:45 pm Eastern Time Session Title: Dry eye clinical treatments Format: Podium Presentation Presenter: Kenneth Kenyon, MD, treating ophthalmologist and primary investigator Title: "Efficacy and Safety of the Melanocortin Agonist PL9643 in a Phase 2 Study of Subjects with Dry Eye Disease"



Date: May 6, 2021 Time: 11:15am – 1:00pm Eastern Time Session Title: Stem cells/gene therapy/transplantation/laser/local therapy Format: Poster Presentation Presenter: John Dodd, PhD, Senior Vice President of Preclinical Research Title: "Protective Effects of 2 Melanocortin Agonists Delivered by Intravitreal Injection in Mouse Models of Retinopathy"

Both presentations will be available on the Palatin website, www.palatin.com, after the ARVO annual meeting ends on May 7, 2021.

About Melanocortins and Inflammation

The melanocortin receptor ("MCr") system has effects on food intake, metabolism, sexual function, inflammation, and immune system responses. There are five melanocortin receptors, MC1r through MC5r. Modulation of these receptors, through use of receptor-specific agonists, which activate receptor function, or receptor-specific antagonists, which block receptor function, can have significant pharmacological effects.

Many tissues and immune cells located in the eye express melanocortin receptors, empowering our opportunity to directly activate natural pathways to resolve disease inflammation.

About Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease is a common inflammatory disease that, left untreated, can become extremely painful and lead to permanent damage to the cornea and vision. Dry eye disease affects the cornea and conjunctiva of the eye resulting in irritation, redness, pain, and blurred vision. It is estimated to affect over 20 million people in the United States. The disease is characterized by insufficient moisture and lubrication in the anterior surface of the eye, leading to dryness, inflammation, pain, discomfort, irritation, diminished quality of life, and in severe cases, permanent vision impairment. Existing therapy for dry eye disease is generally regarded as inadequate by many physicians and patients, and often requires weeks or months to demonstrate activity.

About ARVO

ARVO is the largest and one of the most respected eye and vision research organizations in the world and its members include almost 11,000 researchers from over 75 countries. The members of ARVO cover multiple specialties and consist of both clinical and basic researchers. ARVO advances research worldwide about the visual system and preventing, treating, and curing its disorders.

About Palatin

Palatin researches, develops, and designs novel peptide, peptide mimetic, and small molecule agonist compounds with high selectivity for specific melanocortin receptors. Our current focus is on the design and development of proprietary melanocortin receptor agonists for inflammation and autoimmune conditions, with a focus on ocular diseases. Our therapeutics work by activating endogenous melanocortin pathways to resolve damaging inflammation and allow affected tissues time to heal. Research has shown melanocortin agonists can prevent and reverse inflammation in disease models, including in the eyes and intestine - two of our targeted areas. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com.

