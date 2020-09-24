Palatin Technologies, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on September 28, 2020

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2020 operating results on Monday, September 28, 2020 before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q4 and Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial Results Press Release 9/28/2020 at 7:30 a.m. ET



Q4 and Fiscal Year End 2020 Conference Call-Live 9/28/2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET US/Canada Dial-In Number: 1-800-353-6461 International Dial-In Number: 1-334-323-0501 Conference ID: 6978729



Q4 and Fiscal Year End 2020 Conference Call-Replay 9/28/2020-10/05/2020 US/Canada Dial-In Number: 1-888-203-1112 International Dial-In Number: 1-719-457-0820 Replay Passcode: 6978729



Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information, please visit http://www.palatin.com.

