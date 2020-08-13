Palatin Technologies Participates In Canaccord Genuity's 40th Annual Growth Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, announced that it participated in Canaccord Genuity's 40th Annual Growth Conference in a Fireside Chat today at 10:30 am ET. The conference was held virtually.

Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen T. Wills, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Palatin Technologies, participated in the Fireside Chat hosted by John Newman of Canaccord Genuity.

The Fireside Chat was webcast. The webcast replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investor/Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com or by clicking the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord42/ptn/. The webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.Palatin.com.

