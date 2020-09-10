Palatin Technologies To Present At The H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, announced today that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright & Co., 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EDT. The conference will be held virtually.

Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin Technologies, will provide an update on Palatin's corporate and development programs.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by logging on to the "Investor/Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com or by clicking the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/ptn/1491682. The webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.Palatin.com.

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.palatin.com

