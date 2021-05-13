Palatin to Report Third Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on May 17, 2021

CRANBURY, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its third quarter, fiscal year 2021 operating results on Monday, May 17, 2021 before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on May 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast



Q3 Fiscal Year 2021 Results Press Release 5/17/2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET



Q3 Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call-Live 5/17/2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET US/Canada Dial-In Number: 1-866-248-8441 International Dial-In Number: 1-856-344-9206 Conference ID: 6765353



Q3 Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call-Replay 5/17/2021-5/24/2021 US/Canada Dial-In Number: 1-888-203-1112 International Dial-In Number: 1-719-457-0820 Replay Passcode: 6765353



Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information, please visit http://www.palatin.com.

