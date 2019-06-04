Palermo's Celebrates 55 Years of Delivering a Great Pizza Experience

MILWAUKEE, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a year of celebration for Palermo Villa, Inc., as Milwaukee's hometown frozen Pizza manufacturer marks 55 years of delivering a Great Pizza Experience. Festivities and other events throughout 2019 will recognize and thank those who have helped the company reach the milestone anniversary.

"We're proud to carry on the legacy of our founders and are looking forward to showcasing Palermo's mission to Unite & Serve throughout our 55th anniversary year," said Laurie Fallucca, chief creative officer. "2019 will be a celebration of our history, our innovative culture and our future – all wrapped up in one exciting year."

A highlight of the anniversary is "55 Days of Pizza," June 3 through July 27. In a nod to the company's Italian heritage, members of the company's Pizza Clubs can enter to win a Vespa Primavera or one of 12,000 other prizes. For details, visit www.palermovillainc.com/pizzalove/enter.

Other anniversary-year-themed plans focusing on Palermo's mission to Unite & Serve include:

Delighting Pizza Fans by launching a series of new and innovative products and flavors that cater to continually changing consumer tastes.

Thanking Palermo's Retailers and Stewardship Partners by sponsoring golf outings and other events to raise funds for their favorite charitable causes.

Supporting the Community with donations of millions of frozen Pizza meals to food banks; sharing employees' time, talent and more with community organizations; and providing thousands of free slices of Palermo's Pizza at community events.

Palermo's began in Milwaukee as a small ethnic bakery featuring authentic Italian Pizza and is now a sought-after brand and leading name in the frozen Pizza industry – recognized for quality products that cater to consumer needs. The company has been an innovator in the frozen Pizza category throughout its history and introduced a number of "firsts" in frozen Pizza – the first rising crust Pizza, first premium private label Pizza, first ultra-thin crust, first domestic hearth-baked crust and first super premium Pizza.

The family-owned business founded by Gaspare and Providenza Fallucca in 1964 is now led by the second and third generations of Falluccas. The company's growing Family of Brands includes Palermo's® Primo Thin™, Palermo's® King Cheese, Screamin' Sicilian™, Urban Pie Pizza Co.™ and Connie's® Pizza. In addition to its popular branded products, Palermo's is the nation's leading producer of premium private label frozen Pizza for the retail and club industries.

Visit www.palermospizza.com for more information and to join Palermo's popular Pizza Clubs – La Famiglia, Scream Team and Urbaneers. Pizza Club members receive special offers and coupons, as well as exclusive invitations to private taste testings and more. Visit www.palermospizza.com/MediaRoom for artwork and additional information.

Palermo Villa, Inc. is one of the most recognized frozen Pizza manufacturers in the United States, known for its innovation and the quality of its branded and private label products. Celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2019, the family-owned company was founded in 1964 and is located in Milwaukee. Palermo's growing Family of Brands includes Palermo's® Pizza (Palermo's Primo Thin™, King Cheese, Palermo's Thin Crust), Screamin' Sicilian™ (Screamin' Sicilian™ Pizza Co., Screamin' Sicilian™ Loaded Pan, Screamin' Sicilian™ I'm Single, Screamin' Sicilian™ Stromboli, Screamin' Sicilian™ Take 'N Bake), Urban Pie Pizza Co.™ and Connie's® Pizza. Every Pizza is made by dedicated Pizzaiolos, drawing on the founder's Italian roots and family recipes to achieve premium quality. Palermo's continues to be a leader in innovation in the Pizza industry, developing new products and flavors that cater to consumer needs. For more information, visit www.palermospizza.com.

