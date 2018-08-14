Palindrome Championship Documentary Releases First Trailer

Website: https://www.thepalindromists.com

To finance the final phases of post-production as well as manufacture and distribution of the film, the Producers are launching an Indiegogo campaign today. The campaign will run for 30 days, ending on Sept 12th, 2018, with a palindromic funding goal of $12,321. Backers will receive behind-the-scenes updates on the post-production process and perk options include a digital download of the film, DVD, poster, as well as producer credits.

Vince Clemente and Adam Cornelius, the award-winning production team behind Ecstasy of Order: The Tetris Masters, have been working to bring the world of palindromes to the big screen since the 2015 premiere of their short: A Man, A Plan, A Palindrome about 2012 World Palindrome Champion Mark Saltveit.

After premiering to an audience of over 1000 at the 2015 American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, the short swept across the internet and beyond, making appearances on MentalFloss.com, TimeMagazine.com, NPR, and PBS, inspiring the filmmakers to expand the idea into a full-length feature film.

Over the course of several years, the filmmakers traveled to meet all of the world's greatest palindromists and shot the necessary footage to tell their story. Last year, they filmed the epic 2017 World Palindrome Championship, following all of the characters to their final confrontation. The excitement of the event was off the charts, and now the experience is nearly ready to be shared with the world in this feature documentary primed for a worldwide release.

