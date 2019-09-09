Palisade Adds Financial Planning

FORT LEE, N.J., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palisade Capital Management, LLC, an independent registered investment advisor with approximately $3.5 billion of assets under management, today announced that Lorraine R. Salvo, CFP®, CDFA® joined the firm as Managing Director, Private Wealth Management and Head of Financial Planning. Palisade's Private Wealth Management practice has been a cornerstone of the firm's business since its inception in 1995, and Ms. Salvo's hiring reflects the ongoing implementation of Palisade's multi-year plan to further enhance its capabilities and resources for advising high net worth individuals and families on the preservation and growth of their wealth.

Salvo has extensive experience advising clients across many aspects of wealth management and strives to ensure that families spend less time worrying and more time enjoying the life they have worked hard to build. As a financial adviser, Ms. Salvo develops customized portfolios; assists with education, retirement, and estate planning; generates cash flow analyses; and assesses risk tolerance and time horizon. Salvo joins Palisade from Massey Quick Simon & Co, LLC, a wealth management and investment consulting firm, where she served as Managing Director, Client Advisor for 15 years.

"Lorraine perfectly complements Palisade's well-established Private Wealth Management practice and her individualized approach and commitment to excellence is well aligned with our core values," said Alison A. Berman, Palisade's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Lorraine brings extensive financial planning expertise as Palisade's new Head of Financial Planning, which will add an additional dimension to the firm's deeply developed investment management practice as we continue to enhance and grow our business."

"Lorraine's experience in financial planning is a great value-add for our clients," added Michael Feiler, a Managing Director on Palisade's Private Wealth Management team and a member of Palisade's Board of Directors. "We are excited to further integrate financial planning into Palisade's wealth management offering and look forward to Lorraine assisting our clients as we navigate volatile markets."

Palisade Capital Management is an independent, owner-operated investment management firm headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions.

For more information, please contact Alison A. Berman at (201) 346-5730 or via email at aberman@palcap.com.

SOURCE Palisade Capital Management