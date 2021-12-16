Pall Arabia, a Pall Corporation Joint Venture, Expands Manufacturing Capabilities to Include Advanced Liquid/Gas Separation Technology

Pall Arabia provides increased agility and support to local oil & gas customers Tweet this

Sary Diab, Managing Director, Middle East at Pall commented, "With SepraSol Plus manufacturing in Saudi Arabia we can meet our local customers technical performance and product supply needs in a timely manner and with increased agility to react to market drivers or customer needs."

In addition to the center of excellence, Pall Arabia's local presence also includes sales, project management and engineering, filter cleaning capabilities and test laboratory facilities. There is also a large fleet of mission ready rental equipment available locally and supported by associates comprised primarily of Saudi nationals.

Sary Diab added "This is an example of how Saudi Vision 2030 aligns with our strategy of investment in local assets and resources to operate in region to achieve our strategic goals."

