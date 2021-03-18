Palladium Equity Partners Builds on 25-Year History of Diversity

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management, today reported on its ongoing commitment to diversity, as one of the private equity industry's oldest minority-owned firms.

Today, 64% of Palladium's partners and 75% of its employees are diverse or female, ranking the Firm among the most diverse in the private equity industry.

Among the 107 board members at Palladium's 14 portfolio companies, 19% of directors are female, 28% are diverse and 42% are diverse or female. Palladium has set as its goal that, by year-end 2021, the composition of every portfolio board will be composed of at least 30% female and at least 30% diverse directors.

Marcos Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of Palladium Equity Partners, said, "The strength and resilience of our Firm can be traced back to the vision, grit and diversity of our partners since we started Palladium in 1997. Over our nearly 25-year history, we have believed that a commitment to diversity and inclusion is an important contributor to our ability to generate superior outcomes to our investors, communities and employees. Today, diversity is embedded in Palladium's DNA. We continue to strive to be at the leading edge integrating diversity in our business model and providing our companies with a competitive advantage."

Charlotte Laurent-Ottomane, Executive Director of Thirty Percent Coalition, said: "I would like to congratulate Palladium on their meaningful diversity efforts, both within the firm and on portfolio company boards. The team has successfully implemented a strong strategy with constant determination. As importantly, their full disclosure, both of their current diversity data and future targets, is admirable. It serves as a great reference for the industry. As we continue to collaborate, we are privileged to have Palladium as a valued member of the Coalition."

Palladium has a long history of supporting organizations committed to the promotion of diversity and inclusion, and the firm and its partners are members, supporters, or on the board of directors of The Robert Toigo Foundation, New America Alliance (NAA), National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), The Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM), Sponsors For Educational Opportunity (SEO), Thirty Percent Coalition, The Investment Diversity Exchange (TIDE), Women's Association of Venture and Equity (WAVE), and "I Have a Dream" Foundation, among others.

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 36 platform investments and 140 add-on acquisitions. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

