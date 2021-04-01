Palladium Equity Partners Names Nancy A. Mitchell Chief Administrative Officer

Ms. Mitchell brings to Palladium a unique combination of finance, legal, and corporate policy experience, having regularly counseled private equity clients over her 34-year career as a lawyer and investment banker. She also had leadership roles in building premier professional practices at major law firms and establishing and enhancing processes to support and accelerate partnerships in their growth.

Marcos Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, said, "Nancy had been a trusted advisor to the Firm for many years. My partners and I are extremely pleased that Nancy will be joining us as Palladium's first Chief Administrative Officer. Having worked on the investment side and built world-class practices at two national law firms, Nancy brings to Palladium a depth of experience and breadth of unique skills as we continue our growth."

Prior to joining O'Melveny as a Partner in 2018, Ms. Mitchell co-chaired the restructuring practice of Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Previously, she served as an executive director for CIBC World Markets Corp., where she was a member of the restructuring/leveraged finance team that handled negotiation and development of financial models for complex restructuring transactions.

Ms. Mitchell added, "I am thrilled to be joining Palladium, one of the private equity industry's oldest minority-owned firms. I know Palladium well and have a great deal of respect for their exceptionally talented team. I look forward to assisting the firm in implementing and achieving its growth plans."

Additional Background

Over the course of her career, Ms. Mitchell received numerous honors and awards including being named: one of the "2021 Dealmakers of the Year" by The American Lawyer; "USA: Top Women Dealmakers" by Global M&A Network; "Outstanding Restructuring Lawyers," by Turnarounds & Workouts; and one of the "Leading Women Lawyers in New York City" by Crain's New York Business. Moreover, she has accumulated an extensive list of professional accolades and has been recognized consistently by Chambers USA, The Legal 500 United States, and Leading Lawyers Network.

Ms. Mitchell is a member of the New York and Illinois Bar Associations. She earned her law degree, cum laude, from the University of Michigan, where she was a Contributing Editor of the Michigan Law Review and received a bachelor's degree from Indiana University, Bloomington.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 36 platform investments and 140 add-on acquisitions. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

Palladium has a long history of supporting organizations committed to the promotion of diversity and inclusion, and the firm and its partners are members, supporters, or on the board of directors of The Robert Toigo Foundation, New America Alliance (NAA), National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), The Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM), Sponsors For Educational Opportunity (SEO), Thirty Percent Coalition, The Investment Diversity Exchange (TIDE), Women's Association of Venture and Equity (WAVE), and "I Have a Dream" Foundation, among others.

Media Contacts

Jeffrey Taufield or Todd Fogarty of Kekst CNC

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Palladium Equity Partners

Related Links

https://www.palladiumequity.com

