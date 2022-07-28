Pallas Capital Advisors Adds Director of Business Development, Bobby DiPadua, to Assist with Advisor Recruiting; Firm Continues to Grow

BRAINTREE, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC ("Pallas Capital") is pleased to welcome the newest member to the team of growing wealth management professionals, Mr. Bobby DiPadua. Mr. DiPadua joins the team as a Director of Business Development and is responsible for recruiting, educating, and onboarding advisors interested in the independent space.

Mr. DiPadua has over 15 years of industry experience, primarily in business development and sales roles working alongside advisors. He was most recently at Lincoln Financial as a Regional Director for the New England and New York markets.

"Bobby has a deep understanding of the independent space. Most importantly, he strongly believes in what we've built here at Pallas Capital and understands the value of what we can offer to advisors looking to own their book, grow their business, and utilize the network of support we've created to strengthen the client experience," Richard Mullen, CEO & Founding Partner of Pallas Capital, stated.

Pallas Capital's CFO & Founding Partner, Charles Evangelakos, added, "I've known and worked with Bobby for over 5 years prior to Pallas Capital. I've always been impressed with his insight, experience, and ability to build relationships with advisors. We're excited to have a dedicated person at the firm be able to showcase all that we can offer to advisors interested in the independent space."

Mr. DiPadua's addition to the team is the firm's first official step into actively recruiting. The firm spent 2021 and the first half of 2022 opening three offices in the Northeast, expanding its headquarters in Braintree, MA, transitioning four advisor teams, and onboarding over $1 billion in assets. Since its launch in Braintree, MA, in July 2019, the firm has expanded into Portsmouth, NH, in January 2020, Park Ridge, NJ, in June 2021, Wakefield, MA in January 2022, and Newport, RI in June 2022.

To learn more about what it means to become an advisor at Pallas Capital, please visit https://pallascapitaladvisors.com/for-advisors/

