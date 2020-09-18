Pallativo Debuts Electronic Health Records Solution Tailored for Hospice and Palliative Care Agencies

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallativo, a software provider focused exclusively on the hospice and palliative care industry, today unveiled its enhanced comprehensive electronic health records solution for agencies of all sizes, offering market-leading, built-for-purpose agency management tools.

"Hospice and palliative care agencies deserve an all-in-one system that is specifically tailored, priced and supported for their needs, and Pallativo was built for them," said Jared Schneider, CEO of Pallativo. "Clinicians continually tell us that they're able to spend more time focused on patients – and see their CAHPS rating improve – because of the flexibility and increased productivity our product provides."

Pallativo's all-in-one system enables agencies to manage their entire business, from patient care to back office operations. A sampling of the app's powerful capabilities designed to boost efficiency include:

Streamlined workflows for the bedside visit using a phone, tablet or laptop;

Easily managed patient intake, costing and revenue tracking;

Fully encrypted technology compliant with HIPAA and CMS guidelines;

Interoperability for care transition, dictation and automated processes;

Full patient care plan including medications, orders, assessments and hospice-specific codes, cutting documentation time by 50 percent;

Expedited monthly billing that takes about 15 minutes and ensures timely payouts from Medicare, Medicaid, private pay, and insurance;

Provider and volunteer scheduling with notifications and alerts for greater collaboration.

Schneider added, "This feature-rich EHR software was built for the clinician in hospice and palliative care. More satisfied, productive caregivers mean greater staff retention and better outcomes for patients."

To learn more about Pallativo's distinctive product offerings, visit pallativo.com.

About Pallativo

Pallativo is a comprehensive EHR meeting the unique needs of hospice and palliative care agencies nationwide. This built-for-purpose software is specifically tailored to function in these specialized care settings. Pallativo boasts superior all-in-one tools for helping practices manage documentation and reporting, plan of care, assessment and intervention tracking, billing and revenue, staffing assignments and more. Visit pallativo.com to learn how this market-leading software is transforming the hospice and palliative business and advancing patient care.

SOURCE Pallativo

Related Links

https://www.pallativo.com

