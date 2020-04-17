Pallet Consultants of Dunn, North Carolina Increases Production by 40%, Doubles Team Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DUNN, N.C., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallet Consultants Nationwide announced today that its facility in Dunn, North Carolina has doubled its team and boosted pallet production by 40% in response to increased supply chain demands caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Serving the rapidly growing Raleigh metropolitan area, the newly-renovated pallet repair and production facility has expanded its capabilities to meet a surge in the need for pallets in manufacturing, distribution, food and pharmaceutical supply chains.

Many of these essential supply chains have been negatively impacted by shortages of reliable pallets, putting the transportation of critical goods at risk. To combat this and keep supplies flowing to where they are needed most, General Manager Justin Smith says the Dunn facility has been taking proactive measures and is focusing on assisting key local distributers in the North Carolina supply chain. "We've been working closely with clients that distribute food and medical supplies," said Smith.

Although the Dunn facility has already expanded production by 40% since January, Smith says an additional 40% surge in production is planned as hiring continues. "We maxed capacity in our first shift, so had to add a second shift three weeks ago," Smith said. Efficiency will also increase as new automated systems for pallet production and quality assurance are scheduled for installation in early May, he added.

Like other Pallet Consultants locations, the warehouse in Dunn has donated medical supplies to local hospitals helping those suffering from COVID-19. "We donated what masks we had on hand and are always on the lookout for more," Smith said, noting he's "seen a lot of engagement and huge support from the local community."

The Dunn facility is Pallet Consultants' newest location and opened in October of 2019. Benefitting from new equipment and a renovation totaling over $3 million, the operation is state-of-the-art and is working to become one of the companies most efficient, says Pallet Consultants President Brain Groene. "The Dunn location is a shining example of the hard work, determination and charity all our facilities have been displaying. Our network has been taking its supply chain responsibilities very seriously and has been working tirelessly to ensure food and medical supplies can be shipped where they need to go," said Groene.

