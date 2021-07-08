Pallet Market in Europe to witness 442.76 Million Units growth during 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The pallet market in Europe will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Pallet Market in India - Pallet market in India is segmented by material (wood, plastic, metal, and corrugated paper) and end-users (food and beverages, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, retail, construction, and others).

Global Lumber Pallet Market - Global lumber pallet market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (food and beverages, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, retail, construction, and others).

Major Three Pallet Market Participants in Europe:

AUER Packaging GmbH

The company offers a wide range of plastic pallets and pallet containers.

Brambles Ltd.

The company offers a wide range of pallets, made of timber, plastic, and other materials.

Craemer GmbH

The company offers a wide range of plastic pallets, including industrial pallets, half pallets, and others.

Pallet Market In Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pallet market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Wooden Pallets



Plastic Pallets



Corrugated Pallets



Metal Pallets

Geography

Western Europe



Eastern Europe

The pallet market in Europe is driven by high applications of pallets in the shipping and load handling sectors. In addition, the rising demand for plastic pallets is expected to trigger the pallet market in Europe toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

