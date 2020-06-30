Palm Bay Memory Care Raises Awareness of the Alzheimer's Association's Global Initiative: The Longest Day

The team at Palm Bay Memory Care used their creativity and community partnerships to honor this occasion while maintaining current safety guidelines regarding social distancing. Residents prepared for the day by creating a variety of upcycled and recycled art for their craft sale. On event day, participants enjoyed sno-cones provided by community partner, Vitas; the Executive Chef and team prepared box lunches for fundraising; and gift certificates were awarded during an in-house raffle.

"I'm so proud of our team who has worked tirelessly the past few months to not only keep our residents safe and healthy, but to continue honoring and prioritizing our seniors," says Michele Lyon, Executive Director of Palm Bay Memory Care. "Our team collaborated wholeheartedly for this event to raise awareness of The Longest Day in an effort to eliminate Alzheimer's disease."

Operated by Watercrest Senior Living, Palm Bay Memory Care is a 72-unit, all memory-care community with gracious accommodations and upscale amenities. At Watercrest-operated communities, common unity initiatives inspire a sense of community, while fulfilling needs in their hometowns and supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways. As part of a themed series of Common Unity initiatives, residents and associates spent weeks in fundraising and preparation for 'The Longest Day.'

Watercrest Senior Living Group is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization. Watercrest associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Palm Bay Memory Care is ideally located at 350 Malabar Road SW in Palm Bay, Fl. Residents enjoy state-of-the-art wellness, enhanced culinary, and exceptional care programs, all tailored to individual resident preferences. To schedule a tour, contact the community at 321-574-6290.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.palmbaymemorycare.com.

