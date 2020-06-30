Palm Beach Dentist Dr. Mitchell Josephs Honored with Alpert JFS Volunteer Award

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mitchell Josephs, who has practiced dentistry in Palm Beach for 27 years, was honored with the Alpert Jewish Family Service "Bob Schweitzer Volunteer Award" last night at the Alpert JFS virtual annual meeting. Dr. Josephs was recognized specifically for his work with Holocaust Survivors.



Dr. Josephs provides free dental treatment to Holocaust survivors in our community that are in financial need and need dental work, such as crowns, implants, extractions, dentures, and bone grafts. Since beginning his pro bono work, Dr. Josephs has helped nine survivors, each benefitting from upwards of $10,000 to $20,000 of donated work. He was inspired to give back after learning there are 12,000 Holocaust survivors living in Palm Beach County and 5,000 of them are living below the poverty line.



Josephs said he is also motivated to help the survivors with free dental work due to the recent rise in anti-Semitism and Holocaust deniers. "The needs of these survivors are very high, yet often they don't ask for help because of pride or fear. I decided immediately that if I could help these deserving individuals with the expensive and complicated dental work they desperately need to let them to live their final years with dignity, I was going to do that," Dr. Josephs said.



Dr. Josephs hopes that his work will inspire other dentists to volunteer their services. Dentists interested can contact the Alpert JFS Holocaust Program at 561-684-1991.



Learn more about Dr. Josephs' Dental Outreach Program for Holocaust Survivors and meet some of those that he has helped here: https://palmbeachdentist.com/dental-outreach-program-for-h…/.



About Dr. Mitchell Josephs

Dr. Mitchell Josephs, DDS, practices Implant Cosmetic and General Dentistry with an emphasis on implants, veneers and complex crown and bridge treatment. Dr. Josephs is dedicated to giving patients comprehensive treatment along with the respect and compassion they deserve. Providing both long-term and short-term dental care, Dr. Josephs upholds his promise of giving every patient the best care possible. For more information, visit https://palmbeachdentist.com/.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12828338



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Palm Beach Dentist

Related Links

https://palmbeachdentist.com/

