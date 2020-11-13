Palm Beach Grill Center West by Grill Tanks Plus - Grand Opening

WEST DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grill Tanks Plus announces the Grand Opening of Palm Beach Grill Center West.

It all started with a thought. Paul Ricard, owner & founder of Grill Tanks Plus, envisioned a company that could deliver a unique experience for Outdoor Cooking Enthusiasts by making all their service needs conveniently available. In this, his clients could schedule regular BBQ grill cleanings, repairs, and while at it, have their propane tanks replenished. This gave rise to Grill Tanks Plus.

Paul Ricard and team members at Palm Beach Grill Center celebrating the Grand Opening of Palm Beach Grill Center West.

The company proved wildly successful within a few years and has been dominating the Palm Beach & Broward County industry for over 10 years. After all, 300+ combined 5-star reviews can't be wrong.

Early this year, with an even bigger vision in mind, Paul realized his clients could use a true one-stop-shop Outdoor Lifestyle company. Here, they would find all the BBQ Grills and Gas Fire products they could ever need. The second company was christened with a name and this was the birth of Palm Beach Grill Center. Yet again, the company took like wildfire and led to our current day opening event, the Grand Opening of Palm Beach Grill Center West.

The company spared no expense and stocked their stores full of all kinds of grills and outdoor kitchen appliances. The prices and user level of their brands range widely and are sure to please; from simple entry-level to complex state-of-the-art, from the novice occasional grill man to the most avid grill masters, PBGC has something for everyone. Brands like: Weber Grills, Napoleon Grills, Fire Magic Grills, and Big Green Egg are among only a few you will find in stock ready to be delivered, assembled, and tested to ensure everything is just perfect.

Cooking Enthusiasts can also find their groove at these locations because of the company's latest affiliation with the great chef-owned and ran Spiceology brand. With flavors and influences from around the world, these BBQ rubs, seasonings, and fruit/spice confections absolutely ensure incredible flavor as you've never known before.

From now until the start of the new year, Palm Beach Grill Center West will be hosting its grand opening with specials sales events and promotions. The future surely looks bright for this newly formed enterprise.

