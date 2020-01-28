Palm Beach Tan® Named in the Top 20 for Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® List of 2020

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Beach Tan, the nation's largest indoor tanning provider, today announced that it has been named in the Top 20 for Entrepreneur magazine's coveted 2020 Franchise 500® - the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Out of 1,105 companies that applied, Palm Beach Tan ranked at No. 20 for its exceptional performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, support and brand power.

Now operating more than 550 franchised and company-owned locations in 38 states, Palm Beach Tan has more than doubled its footprint in the last five years through acquisitions, new construction and franchise growth.

"It's a huge honor for Palm Beach Tan to be ranked 20th among the nation's top 500 franchises as a leading franchise brand," said Diane Lucas, CEO of Palm Beach Tan, Inc. "This recognition from Entrepreneur magazine is extremely rewarding and proves to be a testament of the commitment and passion our franchisees have for the Palm Beach Tan business and every single one of our customers."

Palm Beach Tan was previously ranked No. 86 on the 2019 Franchise 500® List. It began franchising in 2001 and now has a total of 552 salons across the U.S. The brand has opened 95 units since 2017, increasing store count by 21%.

To compile the ranking, all eligible franchises were given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order. Key factors that go into evaluation include the Five Pillars of the Franchise 500® - costs and fees, size and growth, financial strength and stability, brand strength and support.

Now celebrating its 30th year, Palm Beach Tan has revolutionized the industry through its commitment to tanning education, innovative products and services, as well as a commitment to superior customer service. For more information regarding Palm Beach Tan, including a list of all salon locations, please visit palmbeachtan.com.

ABOUT PALM BEACH TAN:

Founded in 1990, Palm Beach Tan, Inc. is the leader in the indoor tanning industry, operating more than 550 locations, both corporate and franchised owned under the brands Palm Beach Tan and Planet Tan. The company has revolutionized the industry through innovative technology, a continued focus on the education of its team members and a strict focus on tanning in moderation. Palm Beach Tan offers convenience and a full range of services: multiple levels of tanning beds, sunless Mystic Tanning and VersaSpa tanning and skin care, as well as premium skin care products. For more information about Palm Beach Tan, Inc., please visit palmbeachtan.com or http://facebook.com/pbtofficial .

