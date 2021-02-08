Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society Offering Unique Valentine's Day Gift

Perfect for this Valentine's Day is the opportunity to name the female tiger cub nicknamed "Heart." A tiger's stripes are as unique as a human's fingerprints, and this big cat was born with a heart-shaped stripe over her right eye. She is affectionately known as the troublemaker of the cubs, along with her sweet brother "Triton" and spunky sister "Flower" who are also nicknamed for their unique markings.

"We've all fallen in love with 'Heart,' and our donors will have the unique opportunity to name these important and beautiful tigers," said Michele Kessler, Board Chairman for Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. This unique naming opportunity will help Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society with its efforts to aid species threatened with extinction.

"Now, our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will have the opportunity to lock eyes and connect with these majestic creatures," said Whitney Bylin, Board of Directors, Palm Beach Zoo.

Zoos around the world have struggled during the pandemic to keep their gates open and help these animals by raising public awareness. Money raised from this unique campaign will help continue Palm Beach Zoo's efforts to maintain a sustainable backup population for the wild.

If you are interested in learning more about how you can officially name "Heart," "Triton" or "Flower," visit palmbeachzoo.org/give or contact Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society Chief Development Officer Karen Carr at (561) 533-0887, ext. 222.

