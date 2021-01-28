Palm Oil Market Expected to Reach USD 102,362 Million by 2030 With A CAGR Of 5.6% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Palm Oil Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast", the market was valued at USD 44,712 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 5.6% by the year 2030. The global palm oil market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in the use of palm oil in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. The rise in awareness among the consumers for the health are also some of the factors, which has led to the rise in the demand for the palm oil. These are some of the factors, which contributes for the growth of the palm oil market.

The derivatives of palm oil are used in the manufacturing and production of bactericides, pharmaceuticals, and are also used in the treatment of water. These are some of the factors, which contributes for the demand for the global palm oil. Increasing consumption of palm oil in the manufacturing process of soaps and detergents and in the production of greases, lubricants, and candles is further boosting the demand for the palm oil. Moreover, increasing usage of palm oil as a substitute for trans-fat in processed foods is adding fuel to the growth of palm oil. Rising disposable income has led to the rise in the adoption of palm oils, which is one of the factors, which boost the demand for the palm oil.

The global palm oil market is fragmented based on product types, forms, end-use and region. Based on product types, the palm oil market is segmented into organic and conventional. In terms of form, the palm oil market is segmented into crude palm oil, RBD palm oil, palm kernel oil, and fractionated palm oil. Based on end-use, the market is classified into food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, biofuel and energy, pharmaceutical and industrial. Based on region, the global palm oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the US, and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. Asia Pacific is further segmented into, Indonesia, India, China, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the market, followed by Middle East and Africa . The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

accounts for a significant share of the market, followed by and . The market in is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of value, the conventional segment is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast timeline. The Palm Oil are used in the food and beverage industry, thus, contributes to the segmental growth.

Read 215 Pages Research Report With TOC on "Global Palm Oil Market by Product Types (Organic and Conventional), By Forms (Crude Palm Oil, RBD Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, and Fractionated Palm Oil), By End-Use (Food and Beverage, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Biofuel and Energy, Pharmaceutical, and Industrial), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) Size, Share And Trends"

Key Segments Covered

By Types

Organic

Conventional

By Form

Crude palm Oil

RBD Palm Oil

Palm Kernel Oil

Fractionated Palm Oil

By End-Use

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Biofuel and Energy

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Wilmar International Ltd

IOI Corporation Berhad

Sime Darby

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

United Plantation Berhard

FGV Holdings Berhad

PT PP London Sumatara Indoensia TbK

SOCFIN Group

QL Resources Berhard

Bumitama Agri Limited

PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk (SIMP

Genting Plantations Berhad

TSH Resources Berhard

SIPEF NV

BELEM BIOENERGIA BRASIL

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Palm Oil manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Food and beverage companies, pharmaceutical companies, cosmetic companies, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: Conservation International, Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), Center for Sustainable Palm Oil Studies, Food Standards Australia & New Zealand , The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, and Europe Palm Oil Alliance.

