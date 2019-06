Palm Springs adds Sacramento to growing list of new nonstop seasonal flights launching Fall 2019

"Sacramento is an important hub for Greater Palm Springs," said Scott White, Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. "Our destinations are already connected by strong business and leisure ties, so this new route restoring service to a market that has gone unserved for many years is an exciting opportunity for us."

"Sacramento has been one of our most successful new market launches," said Matt Chaifetz, Chief Executive Officer. "We're thrilled to work with the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau to introduce such an exciting new destination to our network and to connect these two very important California markets."

The announcement of this new service to Sacramento further supports efforts to add additional cities and increased service into Palm Springs in the 2019/2020 season. In 2018 Greater Palm Springs announced a record-number of flights for the 2018/2019 winter season. Over 51 daily flights into PSP from Dec. 20, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019 contributed to a 19% increase in flights over the same dates in the previous year.

Flight From To Departs Arrives 3611 SMF PSP 1045 1215 3612 PSP SMF 1300 1430

To celebrate the launch of the new service, Contour is offering introductory fares between the two cities beginning at just $99 each way. Tickets for the new service are available for purchase on Contour's web site at contourairlines.com, by calling Contour Customer Care at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies.

ABOUT GREATER PALM SPRINGS

The Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is the official tourism marketing agency for the entire Coachella Valley, providing sales, marketing and promotional efforts targeted to potential leisure and convention group markets. The CVB serves more than 2,000 business partners throughout Riverside County's nine-city region of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. www.visitgreaterpalmsprings.com

ABOUT CONTOUR

Contour Airlines is the scheduled service brand of Corporate Flight Management Inc. d/b/a Contour Aviation, one of the country's leading aviation services companies. Founded in 1982, the carrier serves six states offering a premium, low-fare airline product that includes a complimentary first checked bag as well as snack and beverage service. Contour operates a growing fleet of Embraer regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row.

