Palm Springs Air Museum's P-63 Kingcobra Reaches Silver and the P-51 Red Tail Mustang Grabs Trophy at the 2018 Reno Air Races

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Springs Air Museum's participation at last weekend's National Championship Air Races Reno soared to new heights. The Air Museum's P-51 Mustang "Bunny" again reached the Silver level like last year, and then placed 3rd overall! Six of the seven aircraft were P-51 Mustangs. All aircraft were evenly matched, so pilot skill was essential. Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Bob Friend, the world's oldest living Tuskegee pilot at 98 years old, accepted the Trophy. "Bunny" flew in honor of Friend, her markings match those of the plane Friend flew during 142 combat missions in World War II. Friend was there with fellow Tuskegee pilot, Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, a youngster at 93 years of age. To see: https://vimeo.com/291137242

200,000 attendees were treated to the Air Museum's very rare flying P-63 Kingcobra "Pretty Polly", the first time in 40 years a Kingcobra has raced at Reno. "Pretty Polly" followed in Bunny's footsteps and reached Silver at this 2018 Reno Air Races. After seeing these aircraft in flight, attendees visited them in the pits and talked with four of the original Tuskegee Airmen pilots, including Friend and Stewart.

The Palm Springs Air Museum's participation at the Reno Air Races is viewed as part of the facility's mission by Museum Vice Chair Fred Bell. "In order to be appreciated, these aircraft have to be seen in flight. We feel we accomplished the Museum's overall mission in Reno to inspire future aviators and honor the rich heritage of the Tuskegee Airmen who are part of our Greatest Generation."

The Palm Springs Air Museum is an educational non-profit organization whose mission is to Preserve, Educate and Honor our military aviation history. Over 59 flyable and static airplanes and interactive exhibits are housed in almost 100,000 square feet of climate-controlled hangars. Flight simulators, children's center, and a 9,500-volume library help make history come alive.

The Palm Springs Air Museum is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm, closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, & February 15, 2019. Museum admission ranges from $10.50 to $17.50. Family rates are $38 and $48. Active Military and their immediate family with ID and children 5 and under are free. 745 N. Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, 760-778-6262 PSAirMuseum.org

