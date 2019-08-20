Palm Springs Art Museum Announces Rochelle Steiner as Chief Curator & Director of Curatorial Affairs and Programs

"I have followed Rochelle's career ever since we met in 1994," says Louis Grachos, the JoAnn McGrath Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer at Palm Springs Art Museum. "Her intimate familiarity with the Southern California art scene, wide range of relationships in the global contemporary art community, and exceptional organizational skills will lead our curatorial and education departments in ever more dynamic and engaging directions."

Most recently, Steiner was Associate Director & Chief Curator at the Vancouver Art Gallery in Canada, where she created a partnership with the National Portrait Gallery, London to present Cindy Sherman's first retrospective in Canada in two decades. She also presented the work of celebrated Canadian modernist Emily Carr and published a book of the Vancouver Art Gallery's noted Carr collection, as well as initiating collection research and new thematic exhibitions.

Previously Steiner was a tenured Professor and Dean of the Roski School of Art & Design at University of Southern California (USC); other notable positions include Director of Public Art Fund in New York, where she organized projects with artist including Olafur Eliasson, Sarah Morris, Nancy Rubins, and Sarah Sze; and Chief Curator at the Serpentine Gallery in London where she curated exhibitions with artists including Glenn Brown, Michael Elmgreen & Ingar Dragset, Ilya and Emilia Kabakov, Takashi Murakami, Gabriel Orozco, and Tomoko Takahasi among many others.

Steiner earned PhD and MA degrees in Visual and Cultural Studies from the University of Rochester and was a fellow in the Center for Curatorial Leadership (CCL) program

