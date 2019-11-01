Palm Springs Japanese Restaurant TAKA SHIN® Celebrates the First Anniversary

Chef Shinji Kokubo was born and raised in Japan and has worked in several restaurants as a sushi chef in Japan before moving to Los Angels. The rich experiences have enabled Shinji to develop a deep appreciation for authentic Japanese food. His commitments to providing the highest quality food experiences to Japanese food lovers across the world made him decided to open his own restaurant with support from local developer Garnet in Palm Springs.

With 30 years of culinary experience, Shinji is known for his attention to detail and mastery of seasonal Japanese ingredients. His innovative approach to Japanese cuisine through meticulous cooking techniques and creative execution makes him popular among local customers. Now Shinji is dedicating to create the most authentic and professional Japanese food at TAKA SHIN®.

TAKA SHIN® was opened by leading Palm Springs area developer Garnet Enterprises LLC in 2018 in the heart of Palm Springs. The 49-seat restaurant offers exquisite Japanese cuisine that delicately presents traditional Japanese food with a contemporary twist.

The Omakase, namely the Chef's choice, is specially prepared on a daily basis to present the ultimate sushi experience for diners at TAKA SHIN®. Fresh seasonal fish and vegetables are selected to comply with Chef's inspiration and techniques to serve guests omakase-style at Sushi Bar only.

Guests can also indulge in traditional Japanese sashimi, nigiri and tempura, all prepared with exceptional ingredients and impeccable techniques.

About TAKA SHIN®

As one of the few Japanese restaurants and sushi bars in Palm Springs, TAKA SHIN® is dedicated to bringing Japanese culinary art, elegance, sophistication and tradition to its customers. The store is located at 641 N. Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA, 92262, and is open daily, except Mondays, 5pm to 9.30pm (Friday and Saturday until 10pm). For more information please visit https://takashin-ps.com/.

Contact:

Restaurant (TAKA SHIN®)

641 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

TEL: (760) 600-5806

Yoshi Omori

oyoshi0418@yahoo.co.jp

SOURCE TAKA SHIN

Related Links

https://takashin-ps.com/

