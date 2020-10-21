Palmdale District 1 Candidate Brittany Wyre Hosts Food Giveaway to Assist Latinx & African American Communities Impacted by COVID-19

PALMDALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Wyre for City Council

WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 2020

12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. – Event Duration

12:00 p.m. - 1:00p.m. – Interview Availability



WHERE: Vallarta Market

440 E Palmdale Blvd, CA 93550



WHO: District 1 Candidate Brittany Wyre

Representatives of Vallarta Supermarket

Representatives of Heart Foundation



WHAT: As a part of Palmdale District 1 Candidate, Brittany Wyre's response to COVID-19 and its effects on communities throughout Palmdale and within the First District, Wyre has partnered with Vallarta Supermarket and the Heart Foundation to provide free food and resources to the Latinx community.

Long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put many people from racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19. Specifically, Latinx and Black residents are being disproportionately affected by the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since April, more than 25K people have been tested and 85 percent of those tested identify as African-American or Latinx. Palmdale District 1 Candidate, Brittany Wyre is doing her part to ramp up efforts to serve the surrounding vulnerable communities.

For more information on upcoming food and resource giveaways, please visit www.brittanywyre.com

