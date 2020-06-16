Palmer Holland, a Leading Specialty Chemical Distributor, Selects Net at Work as Technology Partner

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced a partnership with Palmer Holland, a national distributor of specialty ingredients and chemicals. Net at Work will optimize and support Palmer Holland's Sage X3 ERP and CRM implementations, and provide comprehensive technology guidance and support to better serve their growing customer base and maintain their competitive edge.

After an extensive search, Palmer Holland selected Net at Work for its breadth of service and solution offerings and its Sage X3 expertise, plus the depth of its experience and knowledge of the specific business challenges chemical manufacturing and distribution companies face.

"Today's announcement further underscores our commitment to providing world-class customer service and efficient delivery, hallmarks that define Net at Work and make them an ideal business partner," said Charlie Laurie, Chief Innovation Officer, Palmer Holland. "We selected Net at Work after a thorough evaluation process because they know this industry, share our focus on service excellence, and offer a complete technology portfolio while maintaining an agnostic approach in recommending and implementing the best solutions. We're confident that they will be a valuable partner in supporting Palmer Holland's growth in the years ahead."

Net at Work is a go-to technology partner for companies in the chemical manufacturing and distribution industry looking to streamline their operations and transform their business. Their understanding of the unique business requirements of companies in the space is underscored by its Chem at Work extension of the core Sage X3 solution, which combines the industry insight of chemical manufacturing professionals with the skill and deep experience of Net at Work's team of Sage X3 experts.

"Palmer Holland has a stellar reputation in the industry for the consistent quality of its customer service, which is why we're so excited and honored that they selected us to be a cornerstone in their long-term business plans," said Samantha Marshall, Net at Work's Sage X3 Business Unit Director. "When two companies are so well aligned in their values, commitment to delivering on their promises, and their focus on continuous refinement of their business processes, it makes for a durable, mutually rewarding partnership. We look forward to working with Palmer Holland for many years to come and unleashing the power of their business and their people."

About Net at Work

Net at Work provides their clients and Alliance Partner clients, with the vision, leadership and support of a "Virtual CIO". This allows them to focus on their core competencies knowing they can fully rely on Net at Work to implement technology solutions that unleash new levels of efficiency, performance and success.

With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core organizational objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Payments, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

About Palmer Holland

Established in 1925 as Palmer Supplies Company, today Palmer Holland is a national specialty chemical and ingredient distributor of raw materials with its headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio and 40+ account managers and ingredient consultants stationed across the United States. We are a private, employee-owned company which allows us greater flexibility in the marketplace and a dedicated platform for long-term success. This flexibility allows us to provide our customers and principals with the most effective and efficient solutions. Our partners are rooted in the areas of CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers), lubricants, personal care, agriculture, health & nutrition, and plastics markets. For more, visit https://www.palmerholland.com/

