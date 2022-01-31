Palmer Jane to Acquire Cannabis Vape Lifestyle Brand LucidMood

BOULDER Colo., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Jane, Inc. and Chooze Corp today announced that Palmer Jane has acquired the cannabis brand LucidMood .

This deal combines Palmer Jane's benefit focused knowledge center and technology platform with LucidMood's select effect product line designed to give you a consistent experience for every mood of the day. LucidMood infuses botanicals such as rose and lavender in its formulas, engaging all your senses to create a holistic and predictable experience. Palmer Jane and LucidMood share the belief that you can elevate your lifestyle with a blend of cannabis products, geared towards health conscious, sophisticated and adventurous adults.

Carrying a product line of five moods - each with its own appealing taste and floral aroma - LucidMood is available in disposable vape pens and cartridges, and can be found in over 60 dispensaries in Colorado. These moods include:

Luminous: Centered and Focused with a 1:2 ratio of THC/CBD Loving: Calm and Engaged with a 1:1 ratio of THC/CBD + CBG Lively: Inspired and Outgoing with a 2:1 ratio of THC/CBD Luscious: Romantic and Euphoric with a 4:1 ratio of THC/CBD Lullaby: Relaxed and Dreamy with a 8:1 ratio of THC/CBD

What sets LucidMood apart from other brands is that each product is tailored to a specific mood - not just indica or sativa. This is a first of its category in the industry. Thoughtfully curated with select terpenes and cannabinoid ratios to mitigate the negative side-effects, each mood is designed with specific activities and desired feelings in mind.

"LucidMood's motto 'Live Brighter' is why we fell in love with this brand," said Palmer Jane co-founder and CEO Katharine Leonard. "Their team of neuroscientists and cannabis enthusiasts created a product line that we're excited about and frankly couldn't live without. Palmer Jane will work closely with budtenders and dispensaries, marketing LucidMood as a lifestyle brand that will attract Coloradans and out-of-state visitors alike. We're thrilled to take this brand to the next level."

Palmer Jane will begin providing customers with the ability to purchase LucidMood products online at lucidmood.net via your local dispensary for pickup or delivery. As an added bonus, Palmer Jane will also feature a hemp-only product line available nationwide.

"We are excited to support the loyal fan base of LucidMood and continue providing the premium products they've grown to love, while expanding availability and creating new options for making their life brighter," said Palmer Jane co-founder and COO Holly Prohs.

The board of directors of both Companies approved the transaction.

About LucidMood

LucidMood was founded in 2015 with the lofty goal of creating products that deliver the mood-enhancing effects of cannabis without the debilitating side effects. At LucidMood, we believe in making every moment count.

About Palmer Jane

Palmer Jane is a women-owned business founded on the auspices of empowering adults to live their brightest and happiest lives. Palmer Jane is a conglomerate of select effects and lifestyle cannabis and hemp brands that provides a marketing engine and marketplace platform for each of its products. Palmer Jane is headquartered in Loveland, CO with a satellite office in Vail, CO.

