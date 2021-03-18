Palmetto Expands Clean Energy Marketplace to Arizona

Palmetto believes that choosing to source energy from renewable resources should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar, work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs, and receive comprehensive, long-term customer support.

Unlike traditional solar companies, Palmetto's software tools and innovative marketplace approach simplifies a once confusing process. Homeowners are empowered to make informed purchasing decisions, while ongoing energy data insights provide them with better understanding and control over their long term energy usage.

"We're excited to launch our marketplace in Arizona, a huge solar market with still so much room to grow," stated Chris Kemper, founder and CEO of Palmetto. "With the highest solar resource per capita in the U.S., Arizona has knowledgeable consumers and seasoned industry professionals - a powerful combination that can help Arizonans achieve financial and environmental goals. We're looking forward to serving residents in securing their clean energy future."

Arizona is one of the largest and most mature solar marketplaces in the country, with solar generation already contributing to the public utility grid. Solar prices have declined 45% over the past 5 years, with strong growth projected over the next 5 years . The State's electric utilities regulator, the Arizona Corporation Commission, has encouraged this clean energy transition with new rules that put the state on track to phase out fossil fuels from the grid by 2050 , a goal shared by the state's largest utility, Arizona Public Service. These updated rules require that at least 50% of grid power comes from clean energy by 2035, with 40% being from customer-owned or -leased systems. The state is encouraging customer ownership through a Residential Solar Energy Tax Credit , and Sales and Property Tax Exemptions .

Palmetto is a member of the Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association (AriSEIA), a non-profit trade association representing the solar and storage industry, solar-friendly businesses, and others interested in advancing solar and storage technologies in Arizona. Palmetto shares AriSEIA's commitment to conduct business in a manner which assures the public health, safety, and welfare through careful design, installation, operation, and maintenance of solar energy and storage systems.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power. The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Current partners include Solar Sister and Nature Conservancy. Palmetto is a certified B Corporation and triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information please visit www.palmetto.com.

