Palmetto Launches Palmetto Protect Solar Energy Monitoring Program

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, announced today that it has launched a new solar energy monitoring program - Palmetto Protect. The monitoring tool is available through the Palmetto App, accessible via Android and iOS, to all solar customers regardless of installer. The free monitoring plan provides key information about energy production, consumption (for those customers who have a consumption meter), and savings over time, as well as on-demand system status functionality, allowing homeowners to view performance at a glance.

Three additional Palmetto Protect plans are each available for a reasonable fee. All of these plans offer professional monitoring and notification along with immediate resolution options. The Essentials Plan, the lowest cost Palmetto Protect plan, includes remote professional monitoring and a monthly operational report. Other plans are scheduled for launch in due course.

"As we celebrate Earth Day, it's poignant to note that a lot of homeowners grapple with the lack of support from their solar and utility providers," stated Chris Kemper , founder and CEO of Palmetto. "Our goal is to help transition all homeowners to clean energy technology and support consumers in that process. Palmetto Protect is the first product that allows any homeowner with an installed and active solar energy system to monitor the efficiency of that system."

Kemper continued, "These customers do not need to be Palmetto customers. In fact, we are offering service to anyone who has made the choice to proceed towards a clean energy future and who wants support in that effort. So, we are providing a technical safety net that is designed to create peace-of-mind for the clean energy consumer while helping them to achieve a long life for their solar investment. Over time, we aim to expand our consumer platform application to include a wider range of products and services that deliver a complete, holistic support. This is the first step in a long journey to reinvent the utility experience for consumers."

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Palmetto believes that choosing to source energy from renewable resources should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar, and work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these homeowners receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power. The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Current partners include Solar Sister and Nature Conservancy. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information please visit www.palmetto.com.

