Palmetto Leads Energy Track at Climate Week NYC 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today announced its Energy Track sponsorship of Climate Week NYC 2021 -- a virtual series of events being held September 20 – 26, 2021. The theme of this year's event is "Getting it Done" – challenging leaders to demonstrate how they are going to deliver on their clean energy commitments and to inspire others. The annual event is hosted by the international non-profit The Climate Group, in conjunction with the United National Assembly, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and the City of New York.

Palmetto will lead and sponsor the Tuesday September 21 Energy Program of The Hub Live events – featuring forums, discussions and workshops uniting the expertise and influence of businesses, governments and stakeholders – exploring the theme of energy issues and usage as the largest global source of pollution. The events will be hosted through an interactive online digital platform allowing attendees to meet and collaborate.

"Palmetto's participation in Climate Week 2021 speaks to our focus on developing a clean energy marketplace that will allow for the rapid democratization of energy, " stated Chris Kemper , Palmetto Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Technology and energy delivery systems are now maturing to the point where energy can be offered as a service; putting power directly into the hands of consumers. Our goal is to support consumers in transitioning to clean energy, where en masse, they can further influence global policy direction."

Palmetto's Climate Week NYC 2021 presence will also feature a "5 Minutes With" live digital Q&A video interview with Kemper on September 21, which can be viewed at ClimateWeekNYC.org and at Palmetto's website and through Palmetto's social feeds: Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Palmetto believes that choosing to source energy from renewable resources should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar, and work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these homeowners receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com .

