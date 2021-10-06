Palmetto Names Brooke Daniels Chief Business Officer & Chief of Staff

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, a rapidly growing platform technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today announced that Brooke Daniels has joined Palmetto in the newly created dual positions of Chief Business Officer and Chief of Staff to the CEO. An experienced senior leader in the technology space, Daniels will serve in two complementary internal/external roles in advising and structuring key functions to support accelerating Company growth and Palmetto's emerging clean energy services delivery platform.

Brooke Daniels, Palmetto Chief Business Officer & Chief of Staff

"Brooke brings us a seasoned and stellar technology management background and capability, " stated Chris Kemper , Palmetto Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As we scale, it is imperative that we continue to exceed our projections, but more importantly, roll out the next phase of our long-term vision in terms of building the end-to-end consumer utility marketplace. Brooke's role helps us keep focused on the corporate and operational execution needed in order to achieve our mission."

"Simply put, Palmetto is helping to shape the future of clean energy delivery," stated Daniels. "I look forward to working with Chris and the entire leadership team to position this incredible platform for the next level of growth - applying my experience in managing leading technology companies in building their businesses and technology platforms, and working with late-stage and multi-billion dollar brands as they scale."

Daniels joins Palmetto following her most recent position as Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, where she was a noted leader in the technology and operations practices, and advised Fortune 500 and pre-IPO technology companies. Prior to McKinsey, Daniels co-founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Made, Inc., a VC funded technology platform built to improve business service utilization through dynamic pricing. Previously, Daniels had served as Head of the Home Services Division and General Manager for Ezhome Inc., a tech-enabled home services provider seeking to disrupt the $500 billion home services market.

Daniels holds a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and is a member of the New York State Bar. She holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Daniels received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics, with a minor in Economics, from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. She currently resides in New York City.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Palmetto believes that choosing to source clean energy from renewable resources like solar power should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. In addition to its solar calculator, which helps homeowners quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar power, Palmetto offers a team of local solar experts to design and install a solar panel system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these homeowners receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com .

