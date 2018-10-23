Palmini Low Carb Pasta Substitute Launches New Pouch Packaging & Improved Flavor

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluten free and sugar free pasta substitute Palmini, a brand and product by O.A. Foods made of hearts of palm, is launching a new pouch packaging, along with a more neutral Palmini flavor across the board. Formerly sold exclusively in a can, Palmini will be available in its new pouch packaging alternative late in fourth quarter of 2018, in grocery stores throughout the country, including grocery giant Safeway. It is currently available in its new pouch packaging on Amazon and on the Palmini website.

The pouch option was developed to better serve consumers that are seeking to move away from purchasing items packaged in cans. Since Palmini is already sold in major grocery retailers, such as Whole Foods, the pouch packaging will offer advantages and solutions that benefit both the retailers and the company itself. Canned items are susceptible to denting when sold online. The technology behind the new pouches, based in a specially formulated aluminium, offers up to 1.5 years of shelf life.

Along with the pouch launch, Palmini will also be unveiling a new, improved flavor that neutralizes the hearts of palm taste more than ever before, bringing it even closer to the traditional pasta taste, in both the new pouches and its existing product packed in a can.

"We already package our quinoa and chia in pouches," said O.A. Foods CEO and founder Alfonso Tejada, "so packaging Palmini with it was the next logical step. Our customers look for health-conscious options in every aspect of life, so we are thrilled to make enhancements that make our product better for them on all fronts."

Palmini is a pasta substitute made from hearts of palm. It's a low carb, sugar free pasta alternative that, when cut and cooked properly, has a remarkable resemblance to traditional pasta. It contains only 20 calories, 4g of carbs and is gluten free. Palmini was featured and backed on ABC's Shark Tank season 9. Palmini is a product and brand developed by O.A. Foods, a company offering imported chia and quinoa.

