Palmolive Ultra Re-Launches Dish Soap in 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Bottles

This effort to help eliminate new plastic waste is just one step forward for Palmolive in its ongoing commitment to deliver home care solutions that are both tough on grease and gentle on the planet. Along with the 100% PCR bottle, Palmolive Ultra dish soap is formulated with 100% biodegradable cleaning ingredients while maintaining its powerful grease-cutting performance.

Palmolive is responsibly made at a Colgate-Palmolive facility in Cambridge, Ohio that has achieved TRUE Zero Waste certification from Green Business Certification Inc.™ (GBCI ® ).3 The new PCR Palmolive Ultra bottles feature labels that highlight the brand's use of recycled plastic, 100% ingredient transparency, and a How2Recycle® logo, which clearly communicates recycling instructions so shoppers can properly recycle the bottles at home and help stimulate the circular economy.

"At Colgate-Palmolive we can and we will create a healthier, more sustainable future for all. We're proud that Palmolive has become the largest dish soap brand to move to bottles made with 100% recycled plastic," said Kevin Jordan-Deen, General Manager, Home Care, Colgate-Palmolive North America. "This is a milestone in our ongoing journey to help millions of households adapt healthier, more sustainable habits in their daily routines, which ultimately lead to a bigger, global impact."

This transition will contribute to Colgate-Palmolive's commitment to design and deliver zero plastic waste solutions for all products, including eliminating one third of its New Plastics by 2025. This commitment also helped pave the way for industry recognition from Fast Company's 2021 Most Innovative Companies List , as well as Fortune's 2020 Change the World List .

Palmolive Ultra comes in a variety of variants, and is now available at retailers nationwide for a suggested starting retail price of $2.49 for a 20 oz bottle. To learn more about Palmolive, please visit www.palmolive.com .

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands, such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements are made on the basis of Colgate's views and assumptions as of this time, and Colgate undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Colgate cautions investors that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. For information about factors that could impact Colgate's business and cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, consult our filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

146oz and under in the U.S. and 20oz in Canada 2Based on 2020 sales data 3To learn more, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com/responsibly-made . TRUE is a zero waste certification program for businesses to assess performance in reducing waste and maximizing resource efficiency. Learn more at true.gbci.org

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive

Related Links

http://www.colgatepalmolive.com

