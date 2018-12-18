Palo Alto Health Sciences Obtains DMEPOS Accreditation BY HQAA

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Health Sciences, Inc. (PAHS), a privately held digital therapeutic company revolutionizing behavioral healthcare with Freespira®, an evidence-based, non-invasive, drug-free solution to treat the symptoms of panic and PTSD, announced that it has received full accreditation from the Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation (HQAA) as a durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics and supplies (DMEPOS) provider. This CMS-specified accreditation is given to companies that exhibit the highest standards of patient-centric business operations while demonstrating quality and ethical practices.

The accreditation process is rigorous, with HQAA scrutinizing organizational and administrative processes, program and service operations, finances, HR, quality monitoring and performance improvement plans, as well as specified and actual patient and clinician interactions.

"Achieving HQAA accreditation is a major accomplishment for Home Medical Equipment and DME providers. We are thrilled that PAHS has been recognized for adhering to the highest standards in the industry," says Simon Thomas, Chief Operating Officer, who led the PAHS' nine-month effort to obtain HQAA accreditation.

About HQAA

The mission of HQAA is to define, assist and ensure that demonstration of high standards of quality and business practices exist in durable medical equipment (DME) organizations. HQAA deems companies certified in practicing industry quality standards and provides continuous support in the achievement and maintenance of those standards in order to ensure consistent integrity within the DME industry.

About Palo Alto Health Sciences, Inc.

Palo Alto Health Sciences, Inc. is a privately held digital therapeutic company revolutionizing behavioral healthcare with evidence-based, non-invasive, drug-free solutions to treat mental health conditions. Their first product, Freespira®, is an FDA-cleared treatment for individuals suffering from panic disorder, panic attacks and other symptoms of panic. In the United States, over 6.7 million adults annually suffer from panic disorder; panic attacks affect a total of 27 million adults in the U.S. every year and are a common component of other anxiety disorders. The latest FDA clearance for PTSD allows Freespira to be marketed to treat this debilitating condition, which impacts about 8 million Americans annually.

Freespira is commercially available throughout the U.S. To learn more, visit http://www.freespira.com or contact info@pahealthsciences.com.

