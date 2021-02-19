Palo Alto Networks Appoints Dr. Helene D. Gayle to Its Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the appointment of Dr. Helene D. Gayle to the company's board of directors and the nominating and corporate governance committee of the board.

"We are fortunate to have Dr. Gayle join the Palo Alto Networks' board," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "I had the opportunity to serve on the Colgate-Palmolive board alongside Dr. Gayle and saw the impact of her integrity and thoughtful perspective. We look forward to the valuable insight and contributions she will bring to our strategy and growth."

Dr. Gayle brings to the board extensive experience leading complex, domestic and international organizations as well as risk oversight and governance expertise, having served as a director of private and public companies. She currently serves as the president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust, a community foundation dedicated to improving the Chicago region through strategic grant-making, civic engagement and inspiring philanthropy. Previously, she served as the CEO of the McKinsey Social Initiative, a nonprofit that builds partnerships for social impact, from 2015 to 2017, and was president and CEO of CARE, a leading international humanitarian organization for nine years.

Dr. Gayle spent 20 years with the Centers for Disease Control, working primarily on HIV/AIDS. She worked at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, directing programs on HIV/AIDS and other global health issues. She currently serves as a member of the board of directors of GoHealth, The Coca-Cola Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Barnard College, an M.D. at the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in public health at Johns Hopkins University.

