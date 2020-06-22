Palo Alto Networks CFO Kathy Bonanno Announces Departure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the departure of chief financial officer (CFO) Kathy Bonanno, who is leaving the company after more than six years to become business finance officer of Google's Cloud division.

Bonanno joined Palo Alto Networks in 2014, becoming executive vice president and CFO in 2017.

"Kathy has presided over our financial team during Palo Alto Networks' tremendous expansion into a multi-platform security company," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks. "She has chosen a close partner of ours for her next career step - one I know very well, and that has equally amazing people. I would like to thank Kathy for her many contributions to our company, and wish her the very best and continued success in her new role."

Bonanno will continue in her role through the end of the fiscal year to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities to her successor. Palo Alto Networks expects to name a new CFO later this week.

