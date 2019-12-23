Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Aporeto

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Aporeto Inc., a machine identity-based microsegmentation company. The acquisition will further strengthen Palo Alto Networks Cloud Native Security Platform delivered by Prisma™ Cloud.

"We are excited to officially welcome Aporeto to Palo Alto Networks," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "Aporeto is a great fit for our company, and its microsegmentation technology will further expand our cloud security capabilities and enhance our Prisma Cloud offerings."

Palo Alto Networks provides the most complete cloud security suite in the industry, with a broad set of capabilities in all critical areas of cloud security. With the addition of Aporeto, Palo Alto Networks will add the ability to identify workloads and apply microsegmentation across all infrastructures, helping customers secure their applications at scale.

Aporeto co-founders Dimitri Stiliadis and Satyam Sinha will join Palo Alto Networks.

