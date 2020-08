Palo Alto Networks Introduces Industry's Largest and Most Comprehensive Security Orchestration Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today introduced a marketplace for Cortex™ XSOAR, its extended security orchestration, automation and response platform that empowers security teams by simplifying and harmonizing security operations across their entire enterprise.

Palo Alto Networks' new Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enables organizations to discover and share orchestration innovations contributed by an ecosystem of experts, extends the ROI of security investments, and rapidly addresses new automation use cases.

The addition of the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enhances customers' ability to discover, share and make greater use of automation across their organization. The marketplace allows them to tap into an extensive community of industry experts to help solve their toughest security automation challenges with confidence by choosing content packs that have been through rigorous quality and security checks by Palo Alto Networks and rated by our customers.

"Collaboration across the cybersecurity community is critical to defending against advanced attacks. When organizations share best practices, tools, and procedures, everyone benefits," said Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst and fellow at the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "SOAR systems already integrate and automate key processes and technologies, and now the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace can further amplify the value of the SOAR platform community by making it more effective for all."

"Cortex XSOAR allows our customers to help solve complex security issues and take full advantage of their existing investments in security technology," said Slavik Markovich, senior vice president of product management, Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. "Now, with the new Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, our customers can leverage industry experts and the power of the community to help solve their toughest security use cases."

Cortex XSOAR Marketplace launches with content packs from leading cybersecurity providers, bolstering more than 450 existing integrations currently available to customers.

Palo Alto Networks is inviting experts to develop new orchestration playbooks in the world's largest SOAR hackathon: Automation Rising 2020. Sign up for the virtual competition and develop innovative new orchestration playbooks for the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace. The competition runs from August 4 to October 30 and has $60,000 in prizes. Visit https://automationrising.devpost.com/ to start building.

For more information:

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paloaltonetworks.com