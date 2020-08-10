Palo Alto Networks Named A Leader in Enterprise Firewall Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named a Leader of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q3 2020 and received the highest score in the strategy category.

Palo Alto Networks was among the 11 vendors that Forrester evaluated for its Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q3 2020 report. Forrester evaluated vendors against 34 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories:

Current offering. Including breadth of each solution as it related to integration with adjacent security functionality (like workload security or micro segmentation), the ability of each solution to assist incident response (host isolation), usability, manageability, and performance.

Including each vendor's strategic vision and roadmap as it aligned to a Zero Trust edge architecture, where many security functions are delivered from a secure edge and both on-premises and remote users have the ability to access enterprise resources with Zero Trust rather than user-to-site VPN. For vendors not (yet) aligning to the Zero Trust edge architecture, Forrester evaluated their roadmap as it aligned to the vendor's own stated strategy and feedback Forrester heard from clients. Market presence. Including each vendor's enterprise firewall revenue and number of enterprise customers.

Palo Alto Networks received the highest possible score in 17 evaluated criteria, including usability, threat intelligence, automated malware analysis, ICS/OT/IoT, IDS/IPS, and a dozen more.

"Palo Alto Networks created the first Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) more than a decade ago and have continued to keep our customers ahead of fast-evolving threats in the years since. More recently, we disrupted the market again with our announcement of the world's first Machine Learning-Powered NGFW. With increasing attack surfaces that include hybrid clouds, remote workers, IoT devices and more, it's all the more important that we provide customers with complete visibility while protecting them from the threats of today and tomorrow," said Anand Oswal, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Firewall as a Platform, Palo Alto Networks. "Today we're particularly honored to be recognized by Forrester, which from our perspective is not only for our market and technology leadership, but also for having the strategic vision to protect our customers in the future."

According to the Forrester report, "Enterprise security buyers with a preference for a single solution vendor should look to Palo Alto Networks to enable their SOC staff and security program."

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Firewalls Q3'20 is available from Palo Alto Networks.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, Strata, Prisma Access and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

