Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls for Eighth Consecutive Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that the company has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls report by Gartner, Inc. As one of 18 vendors evaluated, Palo Alto Networks placed in the Leaders quadrant furthest to the right for completeness of vision and highest for ability to execute. This marks the eighth consecutive time that Palo Alto Networks has been named a Leader in the report.

The Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls evaluates vendors' ability to execute as well as the completeness of their vision.

"We're honored that Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in eight consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrants for Network Firewalls," said Jesse Ralston, SVP, Products, Network Security at Palo Alto Networks. "In the last seven months, Palo Alto Networks has made significant improvements to the next-generation firewall to extend its leadership position. Now, the fastest-ever next-generation firewall from Palo Alto Networks has more than 60 new features and a revolutionary new DNS subscription."

To learn more about the Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewall platform, visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/products/secure-the-network/next-generation-firewall

To read a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, please visit: https://start.paloaltonetworks.com/2019-gartner-mq-for-firewalls.html

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Rajpreet Kaur, Adam Hils, Jeremy D'Hoinne, John Watts, 17 September 2019. This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

