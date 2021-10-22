Palo Alto Networks Secures Top Ranking on Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces List for 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today proudly announced its inclusion in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, securing a top ranking among 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work.

The Newsweek results, produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. Palo Alto Networks' ranking supports the company's commitment to fostering an environment where its values, vision and mission inspire its people everyday.

"We are honored to be on Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "This recognition is especially meaningful as it represents the voices of our employees. Through the pandemic, our teams have shown incredible resilience and compassion — rallying to support our customers, our communities and each other. We're continuing to listen and learn by putting employee choice front and center, as demonstrated through our FLEXWORK program."

"In the wake of the pandemic, businesses hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees — but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief, Newsweek.

With a mission of protecting our way of life in the digital age, Palo Alto Networks is bringing its employees together to build an inclusive and diverse workforce where everyone is inspired to do their best work, and all voices are heard. Through FLEXWORK and other facets of the company's values-led culture, Palo Alto Networks is putting employee choice at the center of its people, programs, benefits and structures, and helping managers consistently provide support for every employee regardless of their location.

Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas. The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29, 2021, print edition and is currently available online at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-loved-workplaces-2021. For more information on Palo Alto Networks' selection, its culture and FLEXWORK program, please visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/palo-alto-networks/ .

