Palo Verde Center Selects Kinsley Energy Systems to Supply Cogeneration System

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PVC Management, developer of the Palo Verde Center in Blythe, CA, has selected Kinsley Energy Systems as the exclusive supplier of combined heat and power (CHP) equipment for the facility. Soon to begin construction, PVC is the first purpose-built, high-efficiency, low-cost campus for cannabis production. Kinsley will supply reciprocating-engine CHP systems from TEDOM, a global leader in cogeneration based in the Czech Republic. The power plant will be built in 4MW increments as the campus expands using the TEDOM Quanto D4000 CHP system. The centralized power plant will supply the facility with electricity, chilled water for cooling and humidity control, and clean CO2 to enhance plant growth. When complete, the CHP process will generate as much as 80MW of electric power and 16,000 tons of refrigeration.

TEDOM CHP System for Growers

Palo Verde Center (PVC) is a 135-acre industrial cannabis facility development. Upon project completion, the center will have more than 2.4 million square feet of space dedicated to cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and testing. The goal of PVC Management is to make Palo Verde Center the lowest cost, most efficient cannabis business location in the state of California.

In addition to delivering power at lower cost than the electric utility, Tedom CHP provides energy to business owners with a high level of reliability. Frequent brownouts and power outages due to natural disasters are an increasing concern to cannabis cultivators whose livelihood depends on reliable, sustained electrical power. As wild fires and other sources of stress increasingly threaten electric grid stability in California, onsite generation will allow PVC to operate through any utility outage. In an environment of increasing cannabis supply and declining prices, only the most efficient, lowest-cost producers are likely to survive. Through a significant decrease in upfront capital costs and low ongoing operating expenses, PVC offers cannabis business owners the opportunity to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

About Kinsley Energy Systems

Kinsley Energy Systems is a value-added provider of equipment and service for the highest-quality distributed energy systems. The company is guided first and foremost by customers' needs and collaborates openly to develop solutions that generate the best possible return on investment. Kinsley works in partnership with dependable developers, engineers, and contractors. Committed to customer satisfaction, Kinsley provides ongoing parts & service for power generation equipment. For more information, visit our website at www.kinsley-group.com or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter, and Linkedin .

About Tedom a.s.

Tedom a.s. is a global leader in the production of integrated combined heat and power systems (CHP.) The company produces up to 300 units per year and the TEDOM Group has installed nearly 8,000 cogeneration systems worldwide. TEDOM offers a portfolio of CHP modules capable of running on a variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, and biofuel in power ranges from 100 to 4,000 kW. Please visit www.tedom.com for more information.

CONTACT: Patti Stewkesbury, Marketing Director

14 Connecticut South Drive

East Granby, CT 06026

860.844.2221

204739@email4pr.com

SOURCE Kinsley Energy Systems

Related Links

http://www.kinsley-group.com

