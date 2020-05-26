Palomar Display Products, Inc. awarded a $3.5M order for gunner displays

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a firm fixed price contract totaling $3.5M to deliver Biocular gunner displays for an Asian country Main Battle Tank.

These displays have been designed, tested and qualified by Palomar Display Products Inc. to operate in the harshest mobile environments worldwide. Deliveries under this contract will take place through 2021.

"This award establishes Palomar's presence in Asia," stated Palomar Display Products President Paul Bell. "We are greatly expanding our international user base and becoming a truly global company with users in the Americas, Middle East, Australia and now Asia."

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Palomar Display Products, Inc. is a proven world leader in the development and manufacture of high-resolution tactical targeting displays that are installed on tens of thousands of armored vehicles worldwide.

http://www.palomardisplays.com/

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12823357

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Palomar Display Products Inc.

Related Links

http://www.palomardisplays.com

