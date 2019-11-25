Palomar Display Products, Inc. awarded two contracts with a total value in excess of $6.2M

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that it was awarded two contracts totaling over $6.2M to deliver military display systems and spare display parts for the M1A2 Abrams tank fire control system.



These high resolution, optically coupled display systems have been designed, tested and qualified by Palomar Display Products, Inc. specifically for the M1A2 Abrams tank and will be delivered to the US Army during 2021.



"These two orders bring our 2019 Q4 bookings to $12M and our total FY 2019 bookings to $36M," stated Palomar Display Products President Paul Bell. "As of today our current backlog is over $34M with over $20M to be delivered in FY2020 and the remainder to be delivered in FY2021. The strength of our 2019 bookings reaffirms our operational strategy and assures our continued growth in 2020 and 2021."



Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Palomar Display Products, Inc. is a proven world leader in the development and manufacture of high-resolution tactical targeting displays that are installed on tens of thousands of armored vehicles worldwide.



