Palomar Display Products, Inc. awarded two contracts with a total value of $1.3M

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded two contracts totaling $1.3M to deliver military display systems for the US Army armored vehicles.

The orders include Next Generation Image Control Units (NGICU) digital color optically coupled display systems and spare parts. These displays have been designed, tested and qualified by Palomar Display Products, Inc. to operate in the harshest mobile environments worldwide. All deliveries under this contract will take place through 2019.

"These new design wins for our latest digital products to the US Army's most advanced fighting again reaffirms Palomar's long term position as the principal supplier of thermal sight displays for the armored vehicle market," stated Palomar Display Products President Paul Bell. "In addition, these awards underscore the importance of decade's long service and support we have been providing to our customers assuring their ability to maintain operational readiness and perform selected, critical upgrades."

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Palomar Display Products, Inc. is a proven world leader in the development and manufacture of high-resolution tactical targeting displays that are installed on tens of thousands of armored vehicles worldwide.

Contact Information:

Palomar Display Products, Inc.

Zeev Kalansky, VP Business Development

Phone (760) 931-3289

5803 Newton Drive, suite C

Carlsbad, CA 92008

http://www.palomardisplays.com/

