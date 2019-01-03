Palomar hires Robert Beyerle as Senior Vice President

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Specialty Insurance Company ("Palomar"), a leading specialty property insurance carrier, announced the hiring of Robert Beyerle as Senior Vice President of Underwriting.

Prior to joining Palomar, Mr. Beyerle spent 16 years at Great American Insurance Group, most recently as Divisional Senior Vice President of its Property & Inland Marine Division where he was responsible for the western and southwest regions, as well as the residential construction profit center. Mr. Beyerle has a BA from Florida State University and holds CPCU, ARe, and CIC designations.

"It is a great pleasure to announce Robert's addition to the Palomar team. Robert's proven track record of profitable underwriting, cross-segment product knowledge and leadership supplements Palomar's strong underwriting team. Moreover, it reinforces Palomar's commitment to growing its commercial and specialty lines of business," said Palomar CEO Mac Armstrong.

Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (www.PalomarSpecialty.com) is a specialty property insurer that focuses on earthquake, hurricane, flood and wind-exposed multi-peril homeowners business in catastrophe-exposed states including, but not limited to, California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company is an admitted carrier in 24 states. Palomar has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of "A-" (Excellent).

SOURCE Palomar Specialty Insurance Company

Related Links

https://palomarspecialty.com

