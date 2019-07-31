Palomar Solar and Roofing Gives Away a Rooftop Solar System

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Solar and Roofing, with the support of our partners Enphase Energy and LG Solar, will again be giving away one home rooftop solar system, no strings attached. At the 2019 Miramar Airshow, one San Diego County Military family will receive a solar system designed to their needs.

Palomar Solar and Roofing wants to continue to show their appreciation to our local troops that year after year protect and serve the United States of America.

Palomar Solar's own rooftop installation - headquarters in Escondido, CA El Cajon, CA solar system by Palomar Solar

"We at Palomar Solar have been blessed with tremendous success over the last 10 years installing well over 3000 PV Solar systems in Southern California; as a result we wanted to 'give back' to our community. That said we couldn't think of a better place to start than with those who serve us all, so we can enjoy the best quality of life in the world. As San Diegan's we know it doesn't get better than here. That is why we have chosen to 'Give Back' to our local community by giving a real, 'right sized' solar system to an active or retired military family in San Diego where we started our company," says Dwight "Andy" Anderson – owner and founder of Palomar Solar and Roofing.

Palomar knows that a right sized home solar system will lighten the annual financial load for the average San Diego family while adding value to their home. The System will be right sized up to 7kW DC (24 LG solar panels, with Enphase IQ7 micro-inverters), which will offset roughly a $300 month electric bill. The system includes Palomar Solar's standard offering of 25 year labor and workmanship warranties, 25 year roof penetration warranty, and most importantly, per-solar-panel-monitoring for the life of the system.

Official sweepstakes rules and to enter, visit www.palomarsolargivesback.com.

Past Winners:

Paul Newman – U.S Marine Corps Anthony & Maria Braithwaite – U.S. Marine Corps Harold Allister – U.S. Navy Adam Webber – Navy Seal Veteran John Vojtas – Retired Navy Carl Boeck – Air Force Veteran

Palomar Solar and Roofing is a leading Southern California solar energy installation company located in Escondido, CA. They have a creative, solution-focused organization, uniquely suited to handle any installation challenge. Whether it be mounted on your roof or a ground mounted array, Palomar is an expert in designing and installing PV Solar on your home, business or church. Offering top quality products and no work is sub-contracted. Every system installed is based on their continued commitment to excellence and staying ahead of advancements in a rapidly changing industry.

Enphase Energy is an energy technology company headquartered in Petaluma, California. Enphase designs and manufactures software-driven home energy solutions that span solar generation, home energy storage and web-based monitoring and control.

LG Electronics Inc. is a South Korean multinational electronics company headquartered in Yeouido-dong, Seoul, South Korea, and is part of the LG Group. LG comprises four business units: Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components.

