Pam Scamardo Joins Forbes Real Estate Council

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Respected as a leader in the multi-family investing space, Pam Scamardo is dedicated to helping the industry evolve. Through her various professional and community roles, including her recent appointment as CREW Network Board Director for the 2021-2022 term, Pam has been an advocate for investors at all stages. One of the most common misconceptions in the multi-family investing space is that it is reserved for the ultra-wealthy. Over a decade ago, Pam learned first-hand that you don't need to be a millionaire to start investing in apartments and commercial real estate. At the time, she was an aeronautical and mechanical engineer, and had been employed by highly respected companies such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing and UTC Aerospace. Through her multi-family investments, she quickly gained a new title – job optional. For Pam, this meant that her investments were sustaining her financial needs and she no longer had to work – but rather, she could choose to work. This pivotal shift led Pam to launch her first company, TPK Properties, which helps syndicate apartment building investments.

An advocate for women's empowerment and passionate about helping others discover financial independence, Pam recently launched The C.R.E.A.T.E Wealth Network. This resource is the #1 Free Educational Resource for Commercial Real Estate Investing. Pursuing elevated ways to connect with other men and women who are looking for quality information, guided by the expertise of an industry expert, Pam is embracing her new role with the Forbes Real Estate Council. Leading with a servant heart, Pam is passionate about sharing what she knows as a way to help motivate, encourage and help others create positive change for themselves and their families.

"In my role with Forbes, I'm inspired to share invaluable knowledge that will not only show individuals how to seamlessly create passive income, but also help re-write the narrative that multi-family investments opportunities are exclusively for high-net worth individuals." - Pam Scamardo, Founder, TPK Properties and The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network

About The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network:

Entrepreneur Pam Scamardo launched The C.R.E.A.T.E Wealth Network as a free resource to provide individuals with on-demand access to high-quality commercial real estate investing information. The brand aims to educate men and women on the process, best practices, and earning opportunities that are available through commercial real estate investing. Via joint ventures and property syndications, earning passive income provides new revenue streams for investors on a broad scale of investing ability. Committed to empowering women, and advancing opportunities for female leadership, The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network is dedicated to seeing the next generation of investors experience new levels of financial freedom.

